Our first introduction to the Middle Coast was a few years ago, after seeing them perform at one of our Southern Manitoba summer festivals. Their upbeat, yet nostalgic sound was a perfect blend of modern vibes, mixed with a 70's style yacht rock. This is a bittersweet program, as we highlight their EP "Encore!", and talk about the band decided to go their separate ways and focus on their individual music careers. Thanks for joining us, and enjoy The Middle Coast!