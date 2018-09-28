Made in Manitoba - The Osmond Davis Band

In a place as flat as their prairie home, The Osmond-Davis Band ensure mountain music thrives by keeping that Appalachian connection with their southern neighbours. This group of five Manitoba pickers have a common passion for bluegrass and honky tonk music. Guitar flatpicker Simon Davis and 5 string banjo/dobro player Tim Osmond sing a repertoire of music from the likes of the Stanley Brothers, Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs and other traditional and contemporary bluegrass standards. Joined with them on fiddle is the extraordinary Jeremy Penner, the driving mandolin of Dan Simpson, and the solid backbone upright bass of Karl Ratchinsky. Fans of bluegrass music and supercharged country will love the blend of harmonies and dynamic picking between these fine musicians...