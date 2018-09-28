Details
Category: Made in Manitoba Podcasts

In a place as flat as their prairie home, The Osmond-Davis Band ensure mountain music thrives by keeping that Appalachian connection with their southern neighbours. This group of five Manitoba pickers have a common passion for bluegrass and honky tonk music. Guitar flatpicker Simon Davis and 5 string banjo/dobro player Tim Osmond sing a repertoire of music from the likes of the Stanley Brothers, Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs and other traditional and contemporary bluegrass standards. Joined with them on fiddle is the extraordinary Jeremy Penner, the driving mandolin of Dan Simpson, and the solid backbone upright bass of Karl Ratchinsky. Fans of bluegrass music and supercharged country will love the blend of harmonies and dynamic picking between these fine musicians...

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Made in Manitoba - The Osmond Davis Band

Made in Manitoba - Spruce and the Meadowlark

Made in Manitoba - Don Amero

Made in Manitoba - AEL

Made in Manitoba - Snapmare Driver

Made in Manitoba - Grant Boden

Made in Manitoba - Orlando and Grace

Made in Manitoba - Jaywood

Made in Manitoba - Amanda Kinner

Made in Manitoba - A.R Cash

Made in Manitoba - Kevin & Kim Elias

Made in Manitoba - The Rainy Day Apparel

Made in Manitoba - Onna Lou

Made in Manitoba - Christina Colyn

Made in Manitoba - Nadia Douglas

Made in Manitoba - Loreena McKennitt

Made in Manitoba - Ed Wayne

Made in Manitoba - The Sturgeons

Made in Manitoba - Odder than the Otters

Made in Manitoba - Turn a Phrase

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Login