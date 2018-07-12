Made in Manitoba - The Rainy Day Apparel

Details
Category: Made in Manitoba Podcasts

This weekend on Made in Manitoba, the music of "The Rainy Day Apparel" -- with music done single-handedly by Carman resident Nathan Strange. Nathan describes his music as "music that you put on when it's raining"...not that it's depressing or sad, but it certainly fits the bill of something you may put on when it's raining. His inspiration also comes from his own life experiences, and the experiences of those around him. It's a beautiful sound, with stunning lyrics -- and rain or shine, this weekend we'll be putting on "The Rainy Day Apparel"...

