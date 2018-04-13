Made in Manitoba - Wayne Unrau

Wayne Unrau grew up in a musical family, and shared his love of singing at his home church during his formative years, realizing his passion for singing during his time at Bible College. Over the years he has sung in many venues in the U.S. and coast to coast across Canada, sharing the stage with groups such as Legacy Five, The Beene Family, Sweet Presence, Circuit Riders, Hunter Brothers, High Valley and Paid in Full, Hope’s Call, The Collingsworth Family, The Janz Team and Stephen Hill. Back in the studio again at Lamp Music, he recorded his second CD in 2016. This CD highlights his life’s journey and emphasizes hope.



