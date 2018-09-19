* (I) indicates Incumbent
Mayor
Brett Owen - Wins by acclamation
Council - 6 Seats
Richard Dyck (I)
Matthew Gray (I)
Chris Hasell
Brad Johnston (I)
William Morgan
Rod Penner
Jane Swanton (I)
Bernie Townsend
