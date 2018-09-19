Details
Category: Municipal Elections Overview

* (I) indicates Incumbent

 

Mayor

Brett Owen - Wins by acclamation

 

 

Council - 6 Seats

Richard Dyck (I)

Matthew Gray (I)

Chris Hasell

Brad Johnston (I)

William Morgan

Rod Penner

Jane Swanton (I)

Bernie Townsend

 

