* (I) indicates Incumbent

 

Reeve

Ralph Groening - Wins by Acclamation

 

Council - 6 Seats

Mervin Dueck (I)

Rick Giesbrecht (I)

Barry Fraese (I)

Shane Kroeker

Dennis Robery (I)

Scott Siemens

Stan Siemens (I)

 

