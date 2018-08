Brian Innes with the Canola Council of Canada offers reaction to Health Canada's latest proposal to phase out use for two neonicotinoid pesticides over the next three to five years.

CFGB Manitoba rep, Gordon Janzen, checks in with a project harvest update around the province.

And Jason Voogt with Field-to-Field Agronomy talks about oats diseases with Farm Broadcaster Cory Knutt.