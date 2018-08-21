On today's show, we check in on harvest progress in Manitoba. Also, Manitoba Beef and Forage Initiatives (MBFI) near Brandon hosts a grand opening for its new learning centre.
MFJ - August 21, 2018
- Details
-
- Written by Cory Knutt
On today's show, we check in on harvest progress in Manitoba. Also, Manitoba Beef and Forage Initiatives (MBFI) near Brandon hosts a grand opening for its new learning centre.
PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.