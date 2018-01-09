On today's show, Manitoba Ag Minister Ralph Eichler recaps his trip to the 2018 Legislative Agriculture Chairs Summit hosted by the State Ag and Rural Leaders in Kansas City.
MFJ - January 9, 2018
- Details
-
- Written by Cory Knutt
