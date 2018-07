Today we hear from KAP president, Dan Mazier, who says the lobby group wants see renewed government funding for Canada's Ag Transport Coalition.

MB Egg Farmers general manager, Cory Rybuck, reacts to federal funding to Egg Farmers of Ontario to assist in the development of an electronic scan to determine the gender and fertility of eggs.

And Ted Bilyea from the Canadian Agri-Food Policy Institute offers some thoughts on how to move forward following the release of the Barton Report.