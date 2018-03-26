Harvey Chorney, VP and Manager of PAMI's Manitoba Operations, discusses how $484,000 in Federal/Provincial funding will be spent.
Market analyst, Al Kluis, offers his 2018 soybean and corn forecast.
And Ron Kristjansson, General Manager of the Provincial Ex of Manitoba, offers a preview of the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair happening this week in Brandon.
MFJ - March 26, 2018
