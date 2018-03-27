We'll hear from Susan Riese with the Manitoba Pork Council. She's running the organization's booth at the 111th Royal Manitoba Winter Fair in Brandon.
I speak with Debra Hauer, Project Manager with the CAHRC, about the Council's plan to update it's Labour Market Forecast.
Also we are joined by Jim Wood, Chief Sales and Operations Officer with Rocky Mountain Equipment.
MFJ - March 27, 2018
- Details
-
- Written by Candace Derksen
We'll hear from Susan Riese with the Manitoba Pork Council. She's running the organization's booth at the 111th Royal Manitoba Winter Fair in Brandon.
- Next MFJ - March 26, 2018