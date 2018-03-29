Details

Barbara Chabih with the Canola Council of Canada has an update on the Canola Research Hub, three years after it got up and running.
And we'll hear from Val Weeks with MB Chicken Producers, as well as Dan Penner with Manitoba Egg Farmers who both set up shop at the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair this week in Brandon.


