Join us May 16th and 17th for the Critical Care

On the Air Radiothon in support of STARS air ambulance.

We’ll highlight the life-saving work they carry out every day across Manitoba.

STARS crew members, patients and their families will join us on the air to share their in-the-air experiences.

Check back soon for details on how you can donate!

QUICK FACTS ABOUT STARS – Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service

Calgary was the first STARS base and opened in 1985 as a result of

the efforts of a dedicated group of volunteers and the assistance of the Lions Club.

The Edmonton base opened in 1991 and Grande Prairie base opened in 2006.

The Winnipeg, Regina and Saskatoon bases opened in 2012.

STARS is a non-profit organization that operates on a community partnered model that consists of government funding, community fundraising, individual donations and corporate support.

Funds raised in Manitoba stay in Manitoba.

STARS does not bill patients for its service in Manitoba.

STARS is dispatched most commonly for scene calls and inter-hospital transfers but has been asked on occasion to assist in search and rescue missions and disaster response.

619 missions were flown during the 2016-17 fiscal year from the base in Winnipeg.

STARS is the first helicopter air ambulance service in Canada to begin stocking blood in advance for life-saving transfusions on air medical missions.

Human patient simulators replicate complex medical and traumatic problems and offers medical personnel an opportunity to test and practice their reactions and skills.

Operational Outreach program includes how emergency responders can access STARS, how to land the helicopter and preparing patients for transport – designed for emergency and medical personnel.

