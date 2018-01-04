U.S. citizens living in Canada receive an automatic tax filing extension to June 15. Here are some tips for making sure you file the right paperwork with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS):

Dual citizens: Even if you moved to Canada and became a citizen, unless you go through the formal process of renouncing your U.S. citizenship, you are considered a dual citizen. The IRS still expects you to file.

1040 Form: U.S. citizens and green card holders (even expired ones) are expected to file a 1040 every year if they meet the income threshold requirements.

Non-residents and aliens: If you meet the substantial presence test, you may need to file a 1040. Aliens can make a first year election to file as a U.S. tax resident in certain circumstances.

Property owners: If you are renting out your U.S. property, you are required to file a return to report the income.

Foreign Tax Credits: You do receive a foreign tax credit on your U.S. return for income taxes paid Canada. You may also be able to take advantage of some of the U.S. credits and benefits.

Canada Pension Plan: The Canada-U.S. tax treaty exempts CPP and Social Security payments from tax in the U.S. if you live in Canada.

Big gambling win: If you hit it big on keno, slot machines, table games such as poker or wheel of fortune, bingo or a lottery in the U.S., the IRS automatically withholds 30%. You may be able to claim your losses against the winnings and receive all or a portion of the tax withheld back in the form of a refund. You will need to have a detailed journal of your lottery expenses and file a 1040 return.

Financial accounts: The U.S. requires citizens holding more than $10,000 outside of the U.S. to complete a Foreign Bank Account Report (FBAR) and send it to the U.S. Treasury. This is separate from the tax return and the $10,000 limit applies to all of your accounts at any time during the year. So if you have more than $10,000 in a savings account, GIC and RRSP combined, you should be reporting all of the accounts to the Treasury.