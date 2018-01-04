Canada Caregiver amount: For 2017 and subsequent tax years, the budget proposes to consolidate the infirm dependent credit, the caregiver credit (for in-home care of a relative) and the family caregiver credit as part of the new Canada caregiver credit. The CCC is available in respect of an individual’s spouse or common law partner, minor child or eligible relative who is dependent on the individual because of a mental or physical infirmity at any time in the year. If your circumstances have not changed from 2016, the proposed changes will not restrict your credits, unless you were claiming the caregiver credit for a parent that was not infirm. Depending on your situation, you may now be able to claim the amount for an eligible dependent in respect of your parent or grandparent if they are not infirm.

Support from afar: Under the new Canada Caregiver Credit, a dependent does not have to live with you, however they must have been a resident of Canada at some time in the year and must be dependent on you for support by reason of infirmity.

Disability Tax Credit: If your parent qualifies for the Disability Tax Credit but does not have sufficient taxable income to take advantage of it, they may be able to transfer the unused amount to you. They must depend on you for all or some of the basic necessities of life for the transfer to be allowed.

File their tax returns: Your parent or parents should still file their tax returns to take advantage of tax credits and deductions. Also, if they qualify for the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS), they need to file in order to keep receiving it.

Nursing home expenses: If you pay for your parents’ nursing home fees, you may be able to claim them as a medical expense. However, because you cannot claim both nursing home fees and the disability tax credit, it may be more beneficial to restrict your claim to the attendant care portion of the fees to the extent that they do not exceed $10,000.

A tax professional at H&R Block Steinbach can talk about other credits and deductions that may affect you. Call 204-326-3783 to schedule an appointment.