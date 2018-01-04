Get credit for textbooks: The federal education and textbook credits have been eliminated for 2017. Unused education and textbook credit amounts carried forward from years prior to 2017 will remain available to be claimed in 2017 and subsequent years.

Enjoy a tax-free scholarship: Scholarships and bursaries are tax free if the related program qualifies for the full time education amount. This includes scholarships at the elementary and secondary school level, but not post-doctoral.

Get on the bus: For students who depend on transit to get to campus, keep your passes if purchased before June 2017 to claim the Transit Tax Credit as this credit has been eliminated after this date. The program also includes some electronic tickets and weekly passes purchased for four consecutive weeks. You need the receipts and transit passes to back up your claim.

Get the GST credit: Students turning 19 before July 1, 2018 should file a 2017 tax return even if they had no income. This will allow them to collect the GST/HST credit for the first payment period following their birthday.

Tuition credits add up: No matter who paid the tuition, the student will receive a T2202A for the amount of tuition paid for 2017. If you do not receive a T2202A, you cannot claim tuition.

Sharing education credits: A student must use their tuition amounts on their tax return first to reduce their tax payable to zero before deciding whether to transfer an amount to a parent, grandparent or spouse. The student can transfer up to $5,000 in one year and any amount remaining is carried forward to use in future years. Once the credits are carried forward, they cannot be transferred.

Moving credits: If you move more than 40 kilometers to take a summer job, you may be able to claim moving expenses against your employment income at the new location. Deductible expenses include travel, transportation, storage and the cost of meals and temporary accommodation for up to 15 days.

Loan interest: Interest on government and provincial student loans that you are repaying is deductible. Loans and credit lines outside of the government program are not deductible.

Education Property Tax Credit: This credit is available to qualifying individuals who paid rent or property tax on a principal residence in Manitoba and have not received the advance. The basic credit for 2017 is $700 but certain conditions must be met. If your income is below a defined level you may qualify for an additional amount. If you shared accommodation with one or more tenants, only one of you can claim an education property tax credit for the residence for the entire period for the entire amount paid during which you shared the accommodation. If one person received a shelter allowance, that person has to claim the education property tax credit.

TAX TIPS FOR PARENTS WITH STUDENTS

Only students receive tuition receipts: Even if you paid the tuition, colleges and universities issue the T2202A Form to the student. The T2202A Form allows a student to claim tuition.

Transfers are not automatic: The student is required to use their tuition and education tax credits to reduce their taxable income to zero. Once they have used the credits they need, they can either carry the balance forward to future years or transfer up to $5,000 to a parent, grandparent or spouse.

Calculating transfers: If the student did require some of their education credits to reduce their taxable income, the amount available for transfer will be correspondingly reduced.

Signed paperwork: You cannot automatically claim the education credit transfer. You need to have the student sign the back of their T2202A Form acknowledging the transfer. Tuition transfers are reviewed by the Canada Revenue Agency and without a signed T2202A, your transfer credit will be refused.

RESP income: If you opened a Registered Education Savings Plan for your child, the earned portion of any withdrawals is reported as income by the student.

Understanding carry forwards: Even with a transfer, most students will not use all their tuition and education credits. Any amounts not used can be carried forward to be used in years when they are earning more income. Once the credits are carried forward, they cannot be transferred.

FINISHED SCHOOL AND ENTERING THE WORKFORCE?

– THINK ABOUT YOUR TAXES

Employee expenses: Most regular employees are not allowed to deduct expenses related to their jobs – services such as dry cleaning or haircuts. But anyone who earns employment income during the tax year can claim the $1,178 Canada Employment Credit.

Tuition credits: If you carried forward unused tuition credits, you can claim it against your employment income and it could result in a refund.

Save for the future: Retirement may seem like a long way off but even if you do not contribute the maximum amount allowed to your Registered Retirement Savings Plan, you can carry forward your available deduction limit for future years. It means you can save more when you are earning more income.

Claim the interest: If you are paying back government student loans, the interest is tax deductible.

Get all your credits: Some provinces have rent or property tax credits available depending on your level of income. Keep rent receipts or invoices in case you qualify. Some provinces have Sales Tax Credits for lower income earners but you have to file a tax return in order to receive it.

Medical expenses: Healthcare premiums withheld by your employer are considered a medical expense and could be tax deductible. And keep receipts for anything that you think might be a medical expense; the paper work may come in handy at tax time.

Get the GST credit: Most students receive the GST credit on a quarterly basis. Once you start working, you may still qualify for this credit but you need to file your tax return. The GST credit amount is determined by your income.

Manitoba Tuition Tax Rebate: Unfortunately Manitoba is in the process of eliminating this credit. If you are a student, or have been recently – please set up an appointment with us to make sure you have maximized this credit if you are unsure.

